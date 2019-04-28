‘PM Modi doesn’t respect his mother, how can he respect India’,says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday launched a no-holds barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘not respecting his mother and wife’.

Taking her diatribe against the prime minister to his homefront, she claimed that “all throughout his life, Modi never respected his mother or his wife”.

“You shy away from giving your wife her due respect, what respect will you give to the people?” the CM said.

Maintaining that she has seen Modi’s affidavit in his nomination papers, Banerjee said, “The PM has written that he does not know about his wife’s movable and immovable assets. I don’t like making such comments, but the level he has stooped to forced me to speak out,” the TMC boss said.

This is not the first time that Banerjee has resorted to personal attacks on Modi, but she never accused the Prime Minister of disrespecting his family.