PM Modi upper caste by birth,says Tejashwi Yadav

Apr 28, 2019, 10:29 pm IST
Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday rebuffed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assertion of belonging to an “ati-pichhda” (most backward) caste, insisting that he saw this coming from the PM a week ago.

Addressing a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh Saturday, the prime minister aggressively pitched his backward caste identity, declaring that he was not just an OBC, but was “born” into the “most-backward caste”.

Yadav, in a tweet, said Sunday, “I had said on April 20 (2019) said that @narendramodi ji, after portraying himself as fake OBC, will call himself a person belonging to extremely backward caste. He did so yesterday (in Kannauj rally in UP).

