Ramadan 2019: Free parking in Dubai

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced changes to the business hours of all its services during the holy month of Ramadan. RTA services affected by Ramadan timing include customers’ happiness centres, paid parking zones, public buses, Dubai Metro and Tram, marine transit modes, and service-provider centres (technical testing).

Parking

Parking fee will apply as follows from Saturday to Thursday: From 8am to 6pm, and from 8pm to midnight. At Tecom, the tariff will apply from 8am up to 6pm. In the multi-level parking lots, the fees will be applicable 24/7.

Dubai Metro

Metro stations on the Red Line will be operating from Saturday to Wednesday from 5am to midnight. On Thursday, from 5am to 1am (of the following day), and on Friday from 10am to 1am (of the following day).

The Metro stations on the Green Line will be operating from Saturday to Wednesday from 5.30am to midnight. On Thursday, from 5.30am to 1am (of the following day), and on Friday from 10am to 1am (of the following day).

Dubai Tram

Dubai Tram will be operating from Saturday to Thursday from 6am to 1am (of the following day), and on Friday from 9am to 1am (of the following day).

Customer happiness centres

The service timing of customers’ happiness centres during Ramadan will be as follows: At Umm Al Ramool Centre from Sunday to Thursday from 9am to 5pm. At Tasjeel Enoc Al Qusais, Al Awir, Al Barsha, Al Tawar, Warsan, Discovery Garden, and the Arabian City, the service timing from Sunday to Thursday will be from 9am to 3pm in the morning shift, and from 8pm to 2am (of the following day) for the night shift.

The Shamil Centre at Adel Muhaisnah, Nad Al Hamar, Al Qusais and Al Mutakamla Centre, the service timing during Ramadan will be from 9am to 3pm in the morning shift, and from 9pm to midnight in the night shift. Arabian Automobile Service Centre, Nad Al Hamar, Jadaf, AG Cars, Mumayaz Al Mezhar and Al Barsha, and Tamam Al Ghandi Centres, the service timing during Ramadan will be from 9am to 3pm in the morning shift, and from 9pm to 2am (of the following day) in the night shift.

At Quick Tasjeel Centre, the service hours will be from 9am to 5pm in the morning shift, and from 9pm to 3am (of the following day) for the night shift. At Speedfit Centre, the service hours will be from 9am to 4pm in the morning shift, and from 9pm to 2am (of the following day) in the night shift. At Auto Pro Satwa Centre, the service hours will be from 8am to 4pm in the morning shift, and from 4pm to midnight in the night shift.

Hatta Centre will be working one shift only from 9am to 3pm, and so is Jebel Ali Centre from 8am to 5pm as well as Auto Al Mankhool Centre from 10am to 8pm. Al Shirawi Enterprise Traffic Services Centre will be open in the morning shift from 9am to 2pm and the vehicle testing services from 8am to 5pm. Pal Centre will open from 8am to 2pm.

Bus timings

The timing of public buses (Dubai Bus) during Ramadan will be as follows: Main Bus Stations, such as Gold Souq, will operate from 04:25 am to 00:29 am (past midnight). Al Ghubaiba Station will be in service from 04:16 am to 01:01 am (of the following day). Sub-stations, such as Satwa, will start from 05:00 am to 11:00 pm except for Route C01 operating around-the-clock. Al Qusais Station will run bus service from 05:00 am to 11:49 pm and Al Quoz Industrial Station will be in operation from 05:00 am to 11:35 pm. Jebel Ali Station will operate from 05:00 am and continue up to 11:30 pm.

Metro feeder bus stations at Rashidiya, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, Burj Khalifa, Abu Hail, and Etisalat will be in service from 05:00 am to 00:10 am (past midnight). The timing of the feeder bus service will be synchronised with the timing of the metro journeys.

Inter-city bus stations and commercial coaches will be operating as follows: Main stations, such as Al Ghubaiba, will be operating around-the-clock to Sharjah (Jubail), and Abu Dhabi service will be running from 04:40 am up to 00:00 am (past midnight).

Substations, such as the Union Square, will be in service from 04:30 am up to 01:25 am (past midnight). Al Sabkha Station will run from 06:15 am until 01:30 am (past midnight), and Deira City Centre Station will be operating from 05:35 am until 11:30 pm. Karama Station will run bus service from 06:00 am until 10:00 pm and Al Ahli Club Station will open from 05:55 am to 10:15 pm.

External Stations, such as Sharjah’s Al Taawun, will run from 05:30 am until 10:00 pm and Fujairah Station will operate from 05:30 am until 09:30 pm. Ajman Station will open from 05:00 am until 11:00 pm and Hatta Station will be in operation from 06:30 am until 10:30 pm.

Marine transport

The timing of marine transit services during Ramadan will be as follows: The Water Bus will operate at Marina Stations (Marina Mall, Marina Walk, Marina Terrace, Marina Promenade) from 12:00 (at noon) up to 00:00 (midnight). On Friday from 01:00 pm to 01:00 am (of the following day). At the Dubai Water Canal, the Water Bus will operate from 09:00 am to 05:00 pm and from 09:30 pm to 12:30 am (past midnight).

Dubai Ferry will be calling at Ghubaiba and Marina Stations (interchange journeys) at 11:00 am, and 05:30 pm. At Dubai Marina Station it will operate (round journey) at 05:00 pm and 10:00 pm.

Abra timing during Ramadan will be as follows: Traditional Abra will operate in Dubai Creek Stations (Dubai Old Souq to Baniyas), (Ghubaiba to Sabkha), (Sabkha to Fahidi), and (Baniyas to Seef) from Saturday to Thursday from 10:00 am to 00:00 (midnight), and (Ghubaiba, Baniyas, Dubai Old Souq and Al Seef) from 10:00 am until 00:00 (midnight). At the Sheikh Zayed Road, abras will operate from 08:00 pm to 02:00 am (of the following day).

The Electric Abra at Burj Khalifa will operate from 08:00 pm to 11:30 pm and the air-conditioned Abra will operate (at Al Jadaf, Dubai Festival City) from 07:00 am to 00:00 (midnight). On Friday from 12:00 pm to 02:00 am (of the following day). Abra on Sheikh Zayed Road will operate from 08:00 pm to 02:00 am (of the following day). Abra on the Dubai Water Canal will operate from 10:00 am to 05:00 pm and from 08:00 pm to 11:30 pm.

Electric Abra at Burj Khalifa Station will operate from 08:00 pm to 11:30 pm, and from Seef to Dubai Festivity City from Saturday to Thursday from 06:00 pm to 00:00 am (midnight). On Friday from 08:00 pm to 02:00 am (of the following day). Air-conditioned Abra will operate between Jadaf, Dubai Festival City from Saturday to Thursday from 07:00 am to 00:00 am (midnight), and on Friday from 09:30 am to 01:00 am (of the following day).