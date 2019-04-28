Sri Lanka Blast; A hotel bans ‘Burqa’ and ‘Hijab’

A hotel in Sri Lanka has banned all facial coverings. The hotel took this decision just after the bomb blasts that shocked the island nation on last Easter day.

Ella Flower Garden Resort in the small mountain town of Ella, about 200 kilometres east of Sri Lankan capital city Colombo has banned ‘Burqa’ and ‘Hijab’. Signs on the hotel’s glass door depict a variety of banned facial coverings, including icons of a helmet, an eye mask, a balaclava, an eyeless full-figure shroud, and an apparent Islamic burqa.

The hotel management confirmed the rule and emphasized that the ban extended to all face coverings.

The hotel’s ban follows allegations that Muslim extremists were responsible for the coordinated attacks, which killed at least 359 people in churches and luxury hotels.

The Sri Lankan government has warned that attackers could still be at large, and several countries have issued travel warnings for the country.