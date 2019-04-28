KeralaLatest News

Sri Lanka Blast: Dr.K.S.Radhakrishnan asks Mammootty and Fahadh Fazil to respond

Apr 28, 2019, 06:32 pm IST
BJP candidate from Alappuzha and Sabarimala Karma Samiti leader Dr. K.S.Radhakrishnan stirred controversy by a recent Facebook post. His Facebook post condemning the blast in Sri Lanka has become controversial. In the post shared in his official Facebook page, he asked Malayalam actors Mammootty and Fahadh Fazil to respond to the terrorist act that occurred in Sri Lanka.

Radhakrishnan who the former chairman of Kerala PSC and former Vice Chancellor of Sankaracharya Sanskrit University was a Congress supporter. He joined BJP just before the general election.

