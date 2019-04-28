Sri Lanka Blasts : Terrorist Shahran Hashim stayed in Kerala

NIA and the Central Intelligence Agency has intensified their probe to find the pawns of terrorism in the state as it has been found out that Shahran Hashim (40), NTJ leader and the key figure of the blasts in Sri Lanka, had stayed in Kerala. It has been reported that Shahran Hashim was killed in the blasts in Colombo.

Around sixty Malayali suspects are under the close watch of NIA.

Residences of two Kasaragod natives, Aboobacker Siddique, and Ahammed Arafat, who are believed to be in contact with Shahran Hashim, who was a firebrand speaker, has been raided by the NIA. Mobile phones and some other documents were seized. Both were issued a notice to be present for an interrogation at the NIA office in Kochi. Both were admirers of Shahran Hashim.

Riyas Aboobacker, who sells perfume and cap, was taken into custody at Palakkad Kollamcode. Shahran Hashim was a frequent visitor at Panayikulam, infamous for SIMI camp. National Taujid Jama-at has roots in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. They also maintain close ties with ISIS. Shahran was present in the video where ISIS claims responsibility of the attack. As per information, he had recruited youth from Kerala and Tamil Nadu. NIA is looking into the details of this.