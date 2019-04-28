State minister charged for rape and blackmailing; hearing on May 7

A woman has filed a complaint in the court against a minister in the state charging rape and blackmailing. BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Khanna and two of his accomplices have been charged with rape attempt. The victim filed a petition against Suresh Khanna in the CJM court for rape and blackmailing. The names of the two co-accused are not known.

Minister Suresh Khanna has called all charges against him as malafide. Khanna, through his tweet, has claimed that the accusations are completely false and that he is completely innocent. He also claimed in one of his tweets that if the accusations turn out to be true against him, authorities are free to give him strict punishments.

???? ????? ????? ?????? ?????? ?? 27 ?????? ?? ??0 ???????? ??????, ???? ??? ???? ????? ??? ?? ????????????? ??? ?? ???? ???? ??? ????? ?? ???, ?? ??????: ?????? ? ????????? ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ??? ?? ??? ??? ??? ?? ?????? ????? ?? ???? ???? ?????? ?? ??????? ?? ??????? ???? — Chowkidar ????? ????? ????? (@SureshKKhanna) April 27, 2019

The victim said that she went to the hospital for a check-up of her deaf and dumb child. There the three misbehaved with the lady and then blackmailed her. Later, the victim sought an FIR against the accused. Much later, through the CJM court, an FIR was filed at Vazirganj police station.

The next date of hearing will be May 7.