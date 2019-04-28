UAE ban sale of sex-enhancing drug ‘Musali Power Xtra’ from Kerala

The UAE government has banned the sale of a sex-enhancing drug from Kerala in the country. The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) has announced this decision. The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) has issued a circular suspending and recalling a sex drug from Kerala, Musli Power X-Tra’.

The ministry explained that ‘Musli Power X-Tra’ capsules, a sexual enhancement product for men, contained a solid brown mass rather than a powder as per product specifications. Additionally, the shelf life of the product registered with MoHAP is 24 months, but the date stated on the product box is 36 months.

In a circular issued on April 25, the ministry has taken the following actions:

– Suspension of the product’s registration until verification of the quality of the product is completed.

– The manufacturer shall withdraw all the batches of the above-mentioned product from public and private health sectors.

– All health care practitioners should refrain from using the product.

– All pharmacies must stop dispensing the product, and return it to the supplier.

Musli Power Xtra, produced by Kerala based Kunnath Pharmaceuticals, claims to offer the complete solution for sexual problems in both men and women.