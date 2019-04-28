Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

WATCH; Rahul Gandhi shares funny moments with his sister Priyanka; “lies lies” she replies

Apr 28, 2019, 05:52 pm IST
Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi were spotted in Kanpur airport in Uttar Pradesh. Now the video of both sharing sweet hearted moments is getting viral on social media.

Posting a video of their meeting on Facebook, Rahul Gandhi wrote: “Was nice meeting Priyanka at Kanpur Airport! We’re headed to different meetings in UP.”

Let me tell you what it means to be a good brother. What it means is that I am doing these massive long flights and I am going in a little helicopter squeezed up. And she is doing short flights and going in a big helicopter,” he says in the video, with Priyanka Gandhi laughing and saying “that is not true”.

But, I love her, the Congress President Rahul Gandhi added.

