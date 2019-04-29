2010 German Bakery blast case; charges framed against Indian Mujahideen founder

After a delay of nine years the charges were finally framed against the alleged co-founder of the Indian Mujahideen founder Yasin Bhatkal in connection with the case. The charges have been filed from court in Pune on Monday.

Bhatkal, also known as Ahmed Siddibappa Zarrar, was brought from the Tihar jail in Delhi and produced before the court of additional sessions judge K. D. Vadane.

However the suspect had rejected the case charged and pleaded he is not guilty.

It was for the first time that he was brought to the court after his arrest in 2013.

The incident that happened in 2013 had killed 17 people and left the life of more tha 60 peoles under risk