Akshay Kumar’s ‘Kanchana’ remake titled ‘Laaxmi Bomb

The Tamil actor-director Raghava Lawrence is remaking his blockbuster film ‘Kanchana’ aka ‘Muni 2’ in Hindhi. The director has roped Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar to play the lead role. The Hindi version has been titled as ‘Laaxmi Bomb’ and shoot has already commenced. Writer-director Farhad Samji has adapted the script to make it suitable for the sensibilities of the Hindi audience. He is making a lot of changes to the script as per the taste of the Bollywood audience.

Meanwhile, Raghava Lawrence who is celebrating the success of Kanchana 3. The film has Lawrence in the lead role, who gets possessed by two ghosts, which go on a killing spree.

Hi dear Friends and Fans..! Shooting of Hindi remake Kanchana staring the great @akshaykumar sir has began…

need all your blessings #LaaxmiBomb pic.twitter.com/BB2zZ5szAD — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) April 28, 2019

‘Kanchana’, the second instalment in the ‘Muni’ franchise, revolves around the series protagonist Raghava and a transgender ghost. The novel element of a transgender being shown in good light was the movie’s USP.

Sarath Kumar’s stellar performance as the transgender got widespread appreciation. In the Hindi version, it is said that Akshay Kumar will be reprising the role played by Lawrence. Kiara Advani is the female lead.

Though the makers are yet to reveal who will be essaying the transgender part, names like Amitabh Bachchan, Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt are doing the rounds in social media.