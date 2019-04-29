ALERT; There could be another wave of attacks in Sri Lanka disguised in military uniforms say security officials

Sri Lankan security officals have warned that the ISIS militants behind the Serial balsts in Srilanka are now planning for more attacks using a van and bombers disguised in military uniforms.

“There could be another wave of attacks,” the head of ministerial security division (MSD), a unit of the police, said in a letter to lawmakers and other security sections asserted the SriLankan officials.

It is said that the militants were targeting fine locations for the attacks

The Sri Lanknan authorities have suspected that there were two little known groups , the National Thawheedh Jammath and Jammiyathul Millathu Ibrahim of carrying out tose attacks.

The letter said one of the fresh targets was in Batticaloa, a city on the East coast where 27 people were killed in a suicide bomb attack on a church. The location of the other targets was not mentioned.