Latest NewsNEWS

ALERT; There could be another wave of attacks in Sri Lanka disguised in military uniforms say security officials

Apr 29, 2019, 02:20 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

Sri Lankan security officals have warned that the ISIS militants behind the Serial balsts in Srilanka are now planning for more attacks using a van and bombers disguised in military uniforms.

“There could be another wave of attacks,” the head of ministerial security division (MSD), a unit of the police, said in a letter to lawmakers and other security sections asserted the SriLankan officials.

It is said that the militants were targeting fine locations for the attacks

The Sri Lanknan authorities have suspected that there were two little known groups , the National Thawheedh Jammath and Jammiyathul Millathu Ibrahim of carrying out tose attacks.

The letter said one of the fresh targets was in Batticaloa, a city on the East coast where 27 people were killed in a suicide bomb attack on a church. The location of the other targets was not mentioned.

Tags

Related Articles

An aspiring actress narrates her ordeal of sexual exploitation on multiple occasions

Jun 5, 2018, 04:18 pm IST

Businessman offers Glamour Model nearly Rs. 2 Crore to Spend a Night with Him

Aug 26, 2018, 02:05 pm IST

First Look of Fatima Sana Shaikh in “Thugs Of Hindostan”Out: See Poster

Sep 19, 2018, 02:56 pm IST

SHOCKING!!! RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is in jail but his Twitter account will remain active ! Here’s how

Dec 25, 2017, 08:30 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close