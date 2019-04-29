‘Barroz – Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure’: Mohanlal’s directorial debut to start in October

Recently, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal made a huge announcement about his directorial debut. After four decades of acting, the superstar is turning a director with an ambitious 3D film. Titled as ‘Barroz’, the film is based on a mythical story set in the Portuguese backdrop. As per reports, the project is expected to start rolling in October. Antony Perumbavoor will be producing the film under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. Barroz’ will the most expensive Malayalam movie ever made.

Jijo Punnoose, the visionary filmmaker who made India’s first 3D film ‘My Dear Kuttichathan’, has penned the story. Incidentally, Mohanlal made his acting debut in Manjil Virinja Pookkal, which was produced by Jijo’s father Navodaya Appachan, also the producer of My Dear Kuttichathan.

‘Barroz Guardian Of D’ Gama’s Treasure’ is the story of Barroz, a mythical figure who was the guardian of Vasco da Gama’s valuable treasures for 400 years. The movie is being planned to be made in a 3D format on a massive scale with actors from Hollywood and across India.

The makers are planning to shoot in exotic locations in Goa, Portugal and several other foreign countries. It will also be dubbed and released in all major Indian languages. Casting and other pre-production works are underway and an official announcement with full details will be made after its completion.