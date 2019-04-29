Latest NewsIndia

“Break records of previous 3 phases”: PM Modi to Voters

Apr 29, 2019, 07:39 am IST
As the fourth phase of the general elections began on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to come out and vote in large numbers.

‘Another phase of the General Elections begins today. I hope those voting today do so in large numbers and break the voting records of the previous three phases. A special appeal to young voters to head to the polling booth and exercise their franchise,’ PM Modi tweeted.

