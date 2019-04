In the US, a woman was killed and three others injured after a gunman opened fire at a synagogue in California. The gunman was arrested after the attack in the town of Poway. The suspect, 19-year-old John Earnest, fled the scene by car and was arrested a short time later.

The synagogue had been hosting a Passover celebration when the gunman burst in.

The shooting came exactly six months after a white supremacist shot dead 11 people at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue.