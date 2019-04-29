Commodity Market: Gold price rises

In the commodity market, the price of gold has risen up. Gold prices on Monday gained by ?30 to ?33,000 per 10 gram in New Delhi.

In New Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity advanced by ?30 each to ?33,000 and ?32,830 per 10 gram, respectively. However, sovereign gold held steady at ?26,400 per eight gram.

Silver ready rose by ?250 to ?38,700 per kg, while weekly-based delivery fell by ?268 to ?37,250 per kg. On the other hand, silver coins held flat at ?80,000 for buying and ?81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.