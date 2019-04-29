Latest NewsNEWS

Delhi High Court dismissed plea seeking restriction of media from reporting on the sexual harassment allegation against CJI

Apr 29, 2019, 01:18 pm IST
The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition which has asked to restrict the media from reporting on the sexual harassment allegation against the Chief justice Ranjan Gogoi.

“Go to the Supreme Court…We will not interfere,” a Bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Anup J Bhambhani told petitioner Anti Corruption Council of India, an NGO.

In the petite the NGO has asked the government and the Press Council to control the media from publishing any news related to the allegation even in social media platforms.

