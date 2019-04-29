EC strongly condemned the Union Minister Maneka Gandi for this reason

The Election Commission of India has ” strongly condemned” and warned the Union Minister Maneka gandhi for her verbal command which categorized the development works based on the percentage of votes the BJP would get.

The commission has asked Ms Gandhi not to repeat such kinds of comments in the future.

In her speech, Ms. Gandhi said the village with 80% votes in her party’s support would fall under “A” category, the one with 60% in “B”, the village with 50% voters in its favor as “C” and the village with less than 50% would come under the “D” category. she said.

She was addressing the public in Sultanpur. on April 14.

The Commission had barred Ms. Gandhi for 48 hours from campaigning activities after taking cognizance of her comments warning Muslims that she might not help them if they don’t vote for her.