Heena Sidhu, Ankur Mittal recommended for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna

The National Shooting Federation on Monday recommended Indian shooters Heena Sidhu and Ankur Mittal for the Rajeev Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, the country’s highest sporting honour. Anjum Moudgil (rifle), Shahzar Rizvi (pistol) and Om Prakash Mitharwal (pistol) have been nominated for the Arjuna Awards.

29-year-old Heena Sidhu is the first Indian pistol shooter to reach number one in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) world rankings. She is a multiple gold medallist at the World Cup, Commonwealth Games, Commonwealth and Asian Championships.



Ankur Mittal has been one of the most consistent Indian shooters in shotgun, having won silver and gold medals at the World Cups in 2017. Moudgil was the first Indian to secure a quota place in shooting for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when she won the women’s air rifle silver in style in the World Championship last September.

Rizvi is the winner of World Cup gold and silver medals – with a world record to boot – in 2018. The 23-year-old Mitharwal was a smashing success in the last World Championship, winning the men’s 50m gold medal in Changwon, Korea.