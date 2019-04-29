IPL 2019: Kolakta Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians

In Indian Premier League Cricket, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Mumbai Indians. They defeated Mumbai by 34 runs at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

The @KKRiders win by 34 runs and register their 100th Victory in IPL ?? pic.twitter.com/zAl5lMBW8O — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 28, 2019

KKR came into the contest on the back of six consecutive losses. KKR who bat first scored 232 runs just by losing 2 wickets in the 20 overs. Mumbai took only 198 runs in the 20 overs by losing 7 wickets.

Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders – 232/2 in 20 overs (Andre Russell 80*, Shubman Gill 76, Chris Lynn 54) Mumbai Indians – 198/7 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 91; Andre Russell 2-25) by 34 runs.