IPL 2019: Kolakta Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians

Apr 29, 2019, 01:54 am IST
In Indian Premier League Cricket, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Mumbai Indians. They defeated Mumbai by 34 runs at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

KKR came into the contest on the back of six consecutive losses. KKR who bat first scored 232 runs just by losing 2 wickets in the 20 overs. Mumbai took only 198 runs in the 20 overs by losing 7 wickets.

Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders – 232/2 in 20 overs (Andre Russell 80*, Shubman Gill 76, Chris Lynn 54)  Mumbai Indians – 198/7 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 91; Andre Russell 2-25) by 34 runs.

