ISIS sleeper cell active in Kerala,says NIA Report

Majority of the Keralites under observation by the NIA related to the Sri Lankan blasts are from the Malabar side. It has been hinted that those residing in Kasargod, Kannur, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts have connection with Thowheeth Jama’ath who conspired the attack.

The NIA is seeking links of the terror network after the revelation that Saharan Hashim, leader of National Thowheeth Jama’ath (NTJ) the main conspirator of Sri Lanka serial attacks, had lived in Kerala. Saharan Hashim, the suspected mastermind of the Sri Lankan Easter bombings, lived in Kerala as a religious speaker. He was killed in the blast that happened at the five star hotel in Colombo.

Those who went to Syria and Afghanistan from Kasargod to join ISIS are still in Kasargod to recruit and help people. The NIA had found that many of those who left the place to join ISIS first reached Sri Lanka. After a training from Thowheeth Jama’ath they went to Afghanistan and Syria.

Abdul Rasheed, Abdullah of Thrikkaripur and Asfaq Majeed, ISIS recruitment agents informed parents that they are going to Sri Lanka for religious studies. Those from Kasargod who joined ISIS had direct connection with Hashim, the conspirator of the blast. The NIA is of the conclusion that there are similarities in Salafi Moulavi’s speech and the lecture of Hashim.

The organisation had operated as an agency for recruiting terrorists. The NIA has found that ISIS sleeper cell connecting them is active in Kerala. They operate via social media. Almost 60 Keralites have attended in the secret meetings convened in Madurai and Coimbatore in 2016.