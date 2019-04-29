Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Sunny Deol to file nomination Today

Actor-turned-BJP candidate Sunny Deol will file his nomination from Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency today.

Mr Deol will be accompanied by Kavita Khanna, wife of former Gurdaspur MP late Vinod Khanna, and Union Minister Jitendra Singh, the BJP said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met Sunny Deol and posted a photo of the meeting along with a message on Twitter stating that he was impressed with the actor’s passion for a better India.

After meeting the actor, the Prime Minister had tweeted, “What struck me about Sunny Deol is his humility and deep passion for a better India.