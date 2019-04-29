Latest NewsPolitics

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Sunny Deol to file nomination Today

Apr 29, 2019, 08:13 am IST
Less than a minute

Actor-turned-BJP candidate Sunny Deol will file his nomination from Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency today.

Mr Deol will be accompanied by Kavita Khanna, wife of former Gurdaspur MP late Vinod Khanna, and Union Minister Jitendra Singh, the BJP said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met Sunny Deol and posted a photo of the meeting along with a message on Twitter stating that he was impressed with the actor’s passion for a better India.

After meeting the actor, the Prime Minister had tweeted, “What struck me about Sunny Deol is his humility and deep passion for a better India.

Tags

Related Articles

jailed

Man reveals strange reason after being imprisoned at jail

Mar 10, 2018, 09:42 am IST

Pakistan to release 360 Indian prisoners

Apr 6, 2019, 06:55 am IST

“Do not Put Money in Hundial, Light Camphor Instead”: People Protesting Against Devaswom Board.

Oct 21, 2018, 06:56 pm IST

World’s largest Golden Temple : Specialities and Pics

Jul 30, 2018, 10:46 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close