Luxury bus with Gujarat number plate seized

Apr 29, 2019, 12:46 am IST
A luxury bus bearing a number plate of Gujarat was Sunday seized in Tiloi assembly segment which falls under the Amethi parliamentary constituency.

Sunil Trivedi, Sub-divisional magistrate, Tiloi, informed media that “a luxury bus bearing number plate of Gujarat was seized by the authorities concerned on a complaint by villagers. People travelling in the vehicle reportedly distributed pamphlets related to Congress party without any permission”. He said the bus driver and another person were taken into custody by police.

