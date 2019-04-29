Sirisena appoints new acting police chief while the incumbent has never sent a resign letter

The Sri Lankan President has appointed a new acting chief while the incumbent officer has refused to step down after the Easter Sunday serial blasts in the Island nation.

Mr Sirisena has asserted that the police chief Jayasundara has resigned but he has never sent a official letter conforming the same.

The President has now named Deputy Inspector-General Chandana Wickramaratne as acting police chief, an official involved in the process said.

Mr sirisens had accused Mr Jayasundra for failing to act on intelligence reports warning that sucide bombers were likely to target churches.

“Jayasundara has defied the president and stayed on,” the official said.

Over 150 people have been arrested since April 21 and more than 15 people killed in raids.