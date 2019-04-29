Latest NewsNEWS

“The Church will not be taking any revenge attacks on Muslims ” says Cardinal

Apr 29, 2019, 06:09 pm IST
The Catholic Church in Srilanka has asserted that the Sri Lankan govt should crack down the Islamic extremists with more vigour. Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the archbishop of Colombo, said the church may not be able to stop people from taking law into their own hands.

He also asserted that he is not at all satisfied with the ongoing investigation and further attacks have to be brought down.

Asking the government to implement a “proper programme,” he said, “All the security forces should be involved and function as if on war footing. Further, the church assures Muslims that it will not allow any revenge attacks against them,” Ranjith told media.

The Srilankan Governemnt has banned all Kinds of face-veils that conceals the people’s identity. The decision came after the Cabinet had proposed laws on face-veils at a recent meeting.

