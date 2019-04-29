Will ask EC to seek expenditure details of Modi’s Mega Rally,says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee Sunday said her party will request the poll panel to seek an account of expenditure at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rallies. Banerjee also demanded that Modi’s candidature from Varanasi be cancelled, claiming that he has written “does not know” on many counts in his affidavit.

Addressing back-to-back rallies in East Midnapore, she said, “We will ask the Election Commission (EC) to keep an account of the spendings in the prime minister’s public meetings. If the EC can seek details of expenditure from others, why not from him?” The chief minister also alleged that the saffron party is doling out thousands of rupees to lure people to its rallies, while also buying votes.

Taking her diatribe against the prime minister to his homefront, she claimed that “all throughout his life, Modi never respected his mother or his wife”.

“You shy away from giving your wife her due respect, what respect will you give to the people?” the CM said. Maintaining that she has seen Modi’s affidavit in his nomination papers, Banerjee said, “The PM has written that he does not know about his wife’s movable and immovable assets. I don’t like making such comments, but the level he has stooped to forced me to speak out,” the TMC boss said.