Latest NewsPolitics

Will Quit Politics if Rahul Gandhi Loses in Amethi, Says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Apr 29, 2019, 10:46 am IST
Less than a minute

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has claimed that he would quit politics if Congress chief Rahul Gandhi loses the Lok Sabha election from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

Rahul Gandhi faces a tough fight from Smriti Irani in the family bastion, from where he had defeated her in 2014 as well.

Sidhu was with the BJP earlier but is now a minister in the Congress government in Punjab.

He rejected the BJP’s oft-repeated charge that there had been no economic development in 70 years, most of it under Congress rule.

Tags

Related Articles

President gives assent to Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill

Jan 12, 2019, 11:01 pm IST
Irrfan Khan helped by 'Super Khans'

All the three “Super Khans” joins together to help Irrfan Khan, who is suffering from a rare disease

Apr 4, 2018, 07:42 am IST

Not going to do female-oriented film just for the sake of it, says Jacqueline

Dec 8, 2017, 05:29 pm IST

Manual scavenging claims the lives of two daily-wage labourers in the Hyderabad city

May 31, 2018, 06:45 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close