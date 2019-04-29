Will Quit Politics if Rahul Gandhi Loses in Amethi, Says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has claimed that he would quit politics if Congress chief Rahul Gandhi loses the Lok Sabha election from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

Rahul Gandhi faces a tough fight from Smriti Irani in the family bastion, from where he had defeated her in 2014 as well.

Sidhu was with the BJP earlier but is now a minister in the Congress government in Punjab.

He rejected the BJP’s oft-repeated charge that there had been no economic development in 70 years, most of it under Congress rule.