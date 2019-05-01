Latest NewsIndia

CPM supports AAP in New Delhi

May 1, 2019, 08:44 pm IST
Less than a minute

The CPM has decided to support and vote for AAP in New Delhi in general election. The CPM Delhi state committee secretary K.M.Thivari informed that the party workers will actively participate in election campaigning work of AAP candidates. The CPM state committee has declared that the party will work for the victory for AAP in all the 7 seats in Delhi.

But CPI has not yet clarified their stand in the national capital. The CPI has declared that it will support secular-democratic parties in Delhi to defeat BJP.

Polling in 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be held on May 12.

Tags

Related Articles

Teen brutally gang-raped by school director, teacher; forced to abort pregnancy

Sep 18, 2017, 10:57 pm IST

Nirav Modi-PNB fraud case: renewal of loans; parties point fingers

Feb 17, 2018, 09:10 am IST
RAHUL

Rahul Gandhi Appears as ‘Shiv Bhakt’ in this Poster Put Up by Congress.

Aug 31, 2018, 10:05 pm IST

This tweet by Anushka Sharma is becoming Viral on Internet!

Jan 24, 2018, 04:00 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close