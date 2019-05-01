CPM supports AAP in New Delhi

The CPM has decided to support and vote for AAP in New Delhi in general election. The CPM Delhi state committee secretary K.M.Thivari informed that the party workers will actively participate in election campaigning work of AAP candidates. The CPM state committee has declared that the party will work for the victory for AAP in all the 7 seats in Delhi.

But CPI has not yet clarified their stand in the national capital. The CPI has declared that it will support secular-democratic parties in Delhi to defeat BJP.

Polling in 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be held on May 12.