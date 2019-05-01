Defence Department to send more troops to the border

The US Defence Department will send another 320 military personnel to the U.S.-Mexico border for roles that include “monitoring the welfare of individuals” in Customs and Border Protection (CBP) custody. The roughly 320 DOD personnel will provide assistance through Sept. 30 at an estimated cost of $7.4 million.

The troops, set to deploy until the end of September, will add to around 2,900 active duty military and 2,000 National Guard members currently posted to the border. The troops would assist with transporting migrants, monitoring the welfare of migrants in custody and providing heating and meals.

In recent months, thousands of migrants have arrived in Mexico, primarily Central Americans fleeing poverty and violence at home. President Donald Trump has described them as a threat to national security.