A day after the Election Commission issued notice to Samajwadi Party’s new Varanasi parliamentary seat candidate, Tej Bahadur Yadav, over a discrepancy in his affidavits, the former BSF jawan’s nomination was cancelled.

Yadav was all set to contest the general elections against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Congress’ Ajai Rai for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on 19 May.