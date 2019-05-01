Julian Assange sentenced to 50 weeks in British prison

Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange has been sentenced today to 50 weeks in a British prison for breaching his bail by entering the Ecuadorian embassy.

47-year-old Assange was found guilty of breaching the Bail Act last month after his arrest at the Ecuadorian Embassy.

He took refuge in the London embassy in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden over sexual assault allegations, which he has denied.

The whistle-blowing website Wikileaks has published thousands of classified documents covering everything from the film industry to national security and war.