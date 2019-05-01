Latest NewsIndia

Lok Sabha polls 2019 : EC issues notice to Navjot Singh Sidhu for allegedly making personal remarks against PM Narendra Modi

May 1, 2019, 07:14 pm IST
The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notice against Punjab minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu for allegedly making personal remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Ahmedabad on April 17. The poll panel asked Sidhu to reply by 6 pm on Thursday. It is the second time, a notice has been issued against the Punjab minister by the EC. Sidhu had called PM Narendra Modi the “biggest liar” in his speech in Ahmedabad on April 17.

During his rally in Ahmedabad on April 17, Sidhu had launched a scathing attack on PM Modi. He had said, “Narendra Modi is this your patriotism that people are hungry and you are making them yoga? Make everyone Baba Ramdev. Stomachs are hungry while people are forced to do yoga and pockets are empty while bank accounts are being opened.”

