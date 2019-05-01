Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : NYAY scheme an answer to BJP’s wrong policies, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on May 1 termed the NYAY scheme as an answer to the wrong policies of the BJP government which have “annihilated” the country’s economy.

Addressing an election rally for party candidate Kaiser Jahan at the Gulzar Shah ground in Biswan, the Gandhi scion slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Demonetisation and GST together annihilated the country’s economy. The NYAY Scheme of the Congress is the only answer to the poor people affected by the wrong policies of the BJP,” the Congress chief said.

“Modi ji favoured a group of 15 people by giving them Rs 5,55,000 crore but the Congress will take this amount back from them and use it for benefitting 25 crore poor families of this country,” he added.

Talking about the plight of farmers, Rahul Gandhi said the monetary help being offered to them in the name of seeds and fertilisers is no less than a joke.

“Our Prime Minister helped Anil Ambani by giving him the contract of Rafale and in turn cheated the country,” he said.