Latest NewsPolitics

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : NYAY scheme an answer to BJP’s wrong policies, says Rahul Gandhi

May 1, 2019, 05:48 pm IST
Less than a minute

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on May 1 termed the NYAY scheme as an answer to the wrong policies of the BJP government which have “annihilated” the country’s economy.

Addressing an election rally for party candidate Kaiser Jahan at the Gulzar Shah ground in Biswan, the Gandhi scion slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Demonetisation and GST together annihilated the country’s economy. The NYAY Scheme of the Congress is the only answer to the poor people affected by the wrong policies of the BJP,” the Congress chief said.

“Modi ji favoured a group of 15 people by giving them Rs 5,55,000 crore but the Congress will take this amount back from them and use it for benefitting 25 crore poor families of this country,” he added.

Talking about the plight of farmers, Rahul Gandhi said the monetary help being offered to them in the name of seeds and fertilisers is no less than a joke.

“Our Prime Minister helped Anil Ambani by giving him the contract of Rafale and in turn cheated the country,” he said.

Tags

Related Articles

Modi FB

PM Narendra Modi beats all other world leaders on Facebook

May 2, 2018, 06:52 pm IST
molestlift

Man gets 5 year jail term for sexually assaulting daughter

Jun 13, 2018, 06:22 am IST
remus

Robot Submarine Finds Treasure Under Sea. Wanna Know Much its Worth?

May 28, 2018, 10:53 pm IST
sectarian violence

Locals killed in 3rd sectarian attack in this month

Apr 29, 2018, 06:55 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close