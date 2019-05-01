Masood Azhar declared as a ‘Global Terrorist’ by UN Security Council

Pakistan based militant organization Jaish-e-Mohammed’s chief Moulana Masood Azhar was designated as a global terrorist byUnited Nations Security Council today. China who earlier objected the proposal bu supported this time.

The proposal to designate Azhar under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council was moved by France, UK, and the US on February 27. It was under the no-objection period and Committee members had a period of 10 working days to raise any objections to the proposal. The no-objection period deadline ends Wednesday.