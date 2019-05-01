“No one will be able to separate Kashmir from India whether Modi and the BJP in power”,says Amit Sha

BJP president Amit Shah asserted that Kashmir can never be separated from India irrespective of whether Narendra Modi will be Prime Minister or whether BJP is in power at the Centre or not.

He was addressing an election rally at Mohanlalganj in Lucknow on Sunday.

“Rahul Gandhi please listen with open ears that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to become Prime Minister again this time. Even if he is not Prime Minister someday and BJP is not in power, then also till the time the workers of BJP are alive nobody can separate Kashmir from India,” said Shah.

“Kashmir is the crown of mother India,” he added.

“The elections will come and go, we may win or loose but we would never compromise with the security and integrity of the nation,” he said.

The BJP President said that during the Congress rule Indian soldiers were beheaded and then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh kept mum.

“When Congress, BSP and SP governments were in power our jawans were beheaded and ‘mauni baba’ (silent saint) Manmohan Singh kept quiet and didn’t utter a single word. When Pulwama attack took place and 40 of our brave soldiers died then Pakistan deployed all its forces and artillery at borders fearing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may go for surgical strike once again. But Modi asked the Air Force to strike at Balakot and terrorists were wiped out,” said Shah.