Mehbooba Mufti Opposes ShivSena’s Call For Burqa Ban. This is What She Says About it

Following terror attacks in different parts of the world and the recent episode being that of Srilanka, there are loud demands for a burqa ban coming up from different parts of the world. Shivsena in India had called for a ban but however PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said the ban will only serve to fan Islamophobia.

“Shiv Sena’s call to ban burqa is unwarranted & will fan the flames of Islamophobia. It also influences people to look at Muslim women who follow the Islamic dress code with suspicion. Sad that the diversity our country takes great pride in is under attack” said Mehbooba Mufti.

Earlier Shivsena had welcomed the burqa ban in Srilanka and asked P.M Modi to follow the same:

“We welcome the decision by the Sri Lankan president. If this can happen in Ravana’s Lanka, when will it happen in Ram’s Ayodhya,” it said.