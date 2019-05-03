Actress shares ‘bikini photos’ and faces cyber attack and bullying

Malayalam actress faces cyber attack and cyberbullying from a group of people for sharing her bikini photos in social media. Madhuri Braganza, the Bangalore based actress became favourite of Malayalam audience after she played a lead role in critically acclaimed Malayalam film ‘Joseph’.

She in her Instagram account shared many photos of her recent trip to Thailand. But among the photos, a photo of her wearing a blue bikini in a Phuket beach stirred the wrath of a group of people. They started posting abusive comments on her account.

The actress suddenly replied to the social media abusers. She said that what is the problem in posting a vacation picture. ‘One-holiday picture in a bathing suit and shit hits the roof. Don’t be a disgrace to Malayali’s’, she wrote in her social media handle. She also removed the photo from her social media account.