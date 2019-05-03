Asif Ali in Mohanlal’s ‘Big Brother’

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and veteran director Siddique are teaming up for a new movie titled ‘Big Brother’. The movie marks the duo’s reunion after six years. It is being produced by the director’s own banner S Talkies.

The latest buzz is that the movie will have young star Asif Ali in a key role. As per reports, he has been cast as Mohanlal’s brother in the movie. Asif has previously acted with the superstar in ‘Red Wine’. It is also reported that South-Indian beauty Samantha will play the female lead in the film.

‘Big Brother’ will start rolling soon after the completion of ‘Ittymaani Made In China’. The movie directed by debutant duo Jibi-Joju is said to be an action comedy entertainer. The entire shoot is expected to be wrapped up by June.