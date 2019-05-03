Burqa Ban: MES president Dr. Fasal Gafoor adamant on his stand

MES president Dr.Fasal Gafoor made it clear that he is adamant on his decision and stand in the ‘Burqa ban’ issue.

The MES which has around 150 educational institutions in Kerala has issued a circular that from this academic year onwards all head covering attires are banned in its all campuses. The decision was criticised by Samastha Kerala Jamayaithul Udwa and many other Islamic organisations. They alleged that no individual or organisation has the right to intervene in religious issues. But Many other Islamic organisations and personalities have praised the decision.

Now Fasal Gafoor clarified that he will not change his stand on the issue. He shared some posts on his official Facebook page in which he expressed his stands.

See Facebook posts of Dr. Fasal Gafoor: