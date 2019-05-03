Commodity Market: Gold prices fall for 4th day

In the commodity market, the price of yellow metal falls on continuously on the fourth day. The price of gold on Friday fell by Rs. 150 per 10 grams in Delhi to Rs. 32,470 per 10 grams. In the past three trading sessions, gold prices had declined by Rs. 380 per 10 grams.

In Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity declined by Rs. 150 each to Rs. 32,470 and Rs. 32,300 per 10 grams, respectively. Sovereign gold held steady at Rs. 26,400 per eight grams.

Silver remained steady at Rs. 37,700 per kilogram while weekly-based delivery moved lower by Rs. 66 to Rs. 36,308 per kilogram. On the other hand, silver coins held flat at Rs. 78,000 for buying and Rs. 79,000 for selling of 100 pieces.