Latest NewsBusiness

Commodity Market: Gold prices fall for 4th day

May 3, 2019, 07:55 pm IST
Less than a minute

In the commodity market, the price of yellow metal falls on continuously on the fourth day. The price of gold on Friday fell by Rs. 150 per 10 grams in Delhi to Rs. 32,470 per 10 grams. In the past three trading sessions, gold prices had declined by Rs. 380 per 10 grams.

In Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity declined by Rs. 150 each to Rs. 32,470 and Rs. 32,300 per 10 grams, respectively. Sovereign gold held steady at Rs. 26,400 per eight grams.

Silver remained steady at Rs. 37,700 per kilogram while weekly-based delivery moved lower by Rs. 66 to Rs. 36,308 per kilogram. On the other hand, silver coins held flat at Rs. 78,000 for buying and Rs. 79,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

Tags

Related Articles

IPL 2018: Chasable target for Rajasthan in the crucial match

May 13, 2018, 10:55 pm IST

Pinarayi’s shouting at media; Filmmaker V.C. Abhilash support Chief Minister

Apr 25, 2019, 09:18 pm IST

Meet Trupti Desai, a multifaceted woman: Aggressive protester, committed activist, and devoted Hindu.

Nov 15, 2018, 06:12 pm IST

MLA dies of cardiac arrest while reading news paper

Mar 21, 2019, 04:40 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close