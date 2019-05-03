Dr.K.T.Jaleel and Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen support MES on ‘Burqa Ban’

The Salafist Islamic organisation Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) has extended it supports to Muslim Educational Society (MES) on its controversial circular in which the MES has banned the burqa and all head covering attires in its campuses.

The president of KNM T.P.Abdulla Koya Madani said that the unwanted debate and discussions on this issue will help only to create a controversy. The religion does not insist to wear a head covering attires. Women do not cover their faces during Hajj, he said.

Dr.Kt Jaleel, the minister in charge of higher education in Kerala also supported the decision by MES. He told media that ‘it’s time that Muslim religious organisations introspect if there is a need to follow rules and customs that are not prescribed by Islam. “Even during the Haj and prayers, women don’t cover faces, but some people are very particular that women should wear the burqa, which is not right,” said Jaleel.

The MES a front runner in the education sector in Kerala has over 150 institutions in the state. The MES has banned all head covering attires in its all-campus from the academic year 2019-2020.

The move was opposed by Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, a popular Muslim religious organisation headed by Sayyid Muhammad Jifri Muthukkoya Thangal, who asked the MES not to interfere in issues related to faith and religion.