‘I never denied that I hold a Canadian Passport’; Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar responds on citizenship row

Bollywood Superstar Akshay has responded to the controversy regarding his citizenship. Earlier it was revealed that the Bollywood action star holds a Canadian passport and thus cannot vote in the country.

The issue became heated after the actor interviewed current PM Narendra Modi as part of casual interaction and urged Indians to go and vote.

Now the actor has responded the citizenship row against him. He in his social media handle responded to the issue. He wrote a message in his official Twitter account in which he makes clear his stand.

Akshay accepts that he holds a Canadian passport but that he works in India, pays his taxes here and intends to make the country ‘stronger and stronger.’

Read his full message: