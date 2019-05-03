Know more about Railways ‘Circular Journey’: Rules, Tickets: details here

Indian Railways (IRCTC) offers a special service for travellers who wish to go for a trip connecting many destinations. The service is known as Circular Journey and Circular Journey Ticket is issued for all journeys (other than regular routes) which begin and complete at the same station.

Here are details of rules, tickets for Indian Railways (IRCTC) Circular Journey Tickets:

Circular journey tickets give the benefit of ‘telescopic rates’, which are considerably lower than regular point to point fare, Indian Railways said. Circular journey tickets can be purchased for all classes of travel.

A maximum of eight breaks in journeys will be admissible on these tickets, Indian Railways said.

Once the itinerary of travel is finalised, the interested individual can approach the divisional commercial manager of stations to which the journey commencing station belongs. The divisional commercial manager or the station authorities will then calculate the cost of the tickets based on your itinerary.

Travellers can purchase circular journey tickets by presenting calculation made by station authorities at the booking office of the station from where an individual propose to start your journey. After purchasing the circular journey ticket, the individual must approach the reservation office to reserve the accommodation for various laps of the journey.

40% concession for male senior citizens and 50% concession for female senior citizens are granted on the cost of the circular journey tickets when travelling for a minimum distance of 1000 kilometres.