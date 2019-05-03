New Zealand Prim Minister Jacinda Ardern got engaged

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern got engaged to her longtime partner Clarke Gayford over Easter weekend. A spokesman of Prime Minister revealed that the pair got engaged in the beach town of Mahia on the country’s North Island.

Gayford is a host on a television fishing show called Fish of the Day and is their daughter’s main caregiver. Ardern, 38, met Gayford, 41, at a restaurant awards event in 2012.

The pair have a child, Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford, who was born in June 2018. Ardern is the second elected head of state ever to give birth while in office (after Pakistan’s Benazir Bhutto) and the first world leader to bring a baby to the U.N. General Assembly.

The Prime Minister has received praise for the leadership she has shown since a gunman opened fire on two mosques and left 51 people dead in the city of Christchurch on March 15. In the wake of the attack, she quickly pushed through regulations banning assault weapons, and she has spearheaded efforts to end online extremism.

Ardern was named as one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2019.