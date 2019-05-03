Nivin Pauly to play the role of I.M.Vijayan

Malayalam film director Director Arun Gopy is confirmed to direct a biopic on Indian ace footballer I.M.Vijayan. Nivin Pauly will be playing the lead role in the film. Arun Gopy is scripting the film jointly with sports journalist Padmakumar and they are planning to start shooting next year.

IM Vijayan is unarguably one of the finest footballers to have represented India. Popularly known as the ‘kala hiran’ or ‘black pearl of India’, Vijayan was crowned Indian Player of the Year in 1993, 1997 and 1999.

Starting from a humble background as a soda seller in football grounds, Vijayan eventually became the nation’s highest-earning footballer of his time.