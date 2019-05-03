Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch

The Pakistani army violated the ceasefire for the second consecutive day Friday by resorting to small arms fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. The Indian Army retaliated effectively.

Pakistani troops had resorted to shelling with mortars and firing of small arms on Thursday as well in Shahpur and Kirni sectors of Poonch district.

Schools along the border have been kept closed for the past two days as a precautionary measure, officials said.