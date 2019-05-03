KeralaLatest News

Poet Rafeeq Ahamed react on ‘Burqa Ban’

May 3, 2019, 05:16 pm IST
Renowned Malayalam poet and award-winning film lyrics writer Rafeeq Ahamed have expressed his reaction on ongoing ‘Burq ban controversy’. He on his Facebook page shared a post on which he reacted to the issue.

Earlier a circular released by Muslim Educational society banning all head covering attires in their all campuses from the academic year 2019 stirred controversy. Some Islamic organisations have opposed the decision by saying the MES has no right to intervene in religious issues. But many organisations and political leaders have supported the decision.

Rafeeq Ahamed’s Facebook Post: 

Gepostet von Rafeeq Ahamed am Donnerstag, 2. Mai 2019

