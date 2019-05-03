Latest NewsInternational

Police arrest doctor after 90 infected by HIV syringe

May 3, 2019, 10:06 pm IST
A doctor has been arrested in Pakistan after he allegedly used a syringe contaminated with HIV, infecting up to 90 people, including 65 children. Dr Muzaffar Ghangharo was charged with infecting his patients in the southern city of Larkana. The doctor also has HIV.

Kamran Nawaz, the local police chief informed media that they have arrested a doctor after receiving complaints from the health authorities.

Authorities were first alerted last week after 18 children from a town on the outskirts of the city tested positive for the virus, which causes AIDS, prompting health officials to carry out wider screenings. Dozens of more infections were found.

Dr Abdul Rehaman, the district health officer said that more than 90 people have tested HIV positive and the number of children is around 65.

