Salman Khan denies hosting a charity event

May 3, 2019, 10:55 pm IST
Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan has denied being a part of a charity event in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, which claims he will host and sponsor it. Salman Khan has cautioned his fans that the posters of him hosting a charity show in Bijnor are fake and he is not associated with the event in any capacity.

The actor took to Twitter to share the poster of the event which claimed that the superstar’s foundation Being Human is presenting the show scheduled to be held on May 4.

“Neither Being Human Foundation nor me are associated with this event in any way,” Salman tweeted.

The poster mentioned that popular singer Guru Randhawa, Neha Kakkar, Armaan Malik and Amaal Malik will also attend the event.

 

