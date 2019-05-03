Latest NewsBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ended lower

May 3, 2019, 07:37 pm IST
Less than a minute

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nse Nifty today ended lower. The BSE Sensex ended trade 18.17 points or 0.05% lower at 38,963.26. The NSE Nifty slipped 12.50 points, or 0.11%, to close at 11,712.25.

The top gainers in the market include Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, NTPC, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, ONGC, Bajaj Auto, M&M, Maruti, Hero MotoCorp and Kotak Bank. On the other hand, TCS, HUL, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, ITC and Vedanta were top losers.

